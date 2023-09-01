TNI Evening News Headlines – September 01, 2023

➡️Cyclonic circulation around September 3; IMD predicts rain in Odisha for the next 5 days.
➡️Odia movie ‘Pushkara’ trailer released today.
➡️Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal, Gajapati Date Palm Jaggery, Dhenkanal Magji and Mayurbhanj Kai Chutney get GI tag.
➡️Odisha records 38.22% growth in GST collection in August this year.
➡️Named after a mountain peak in Odisha’s Gajapati district, India’s latest warship Mahendragiri was launched in Mumbai today.
➡️Countdown for Aditya L1 has started at 12.20 pm today. Launch is set for tomorrow around 11.50am from Sriharikota. After this, ISRO’s next launch is Gaganyaan which will take place around first week of October.
➡️Aditya-L1 would study the outer atmosphere of the Sun. Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer: ISRO.
➡️The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been granted the status of deemed university: Dharmendra Pradhan.
➡️Jaya Varma Sinha assumes the position of Chairperson and CEO Railway Board, today.
➡️Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor takes over as Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel.
➡️RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023.
➡️Actor R Madhavan appointed as president of the FTII.
➡️Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved merger of Tata SIA Airlines into Air India.
➡️US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to attend G20 Summit in Delhi.
