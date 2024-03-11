SC orders SBI to submit Electoral Bonds Data by March 12

TNI Bureau: In a major setback to the State Bank Of India (SBI), the Supreme Court today dismissed the application filed by the bank seeking more time to furnish Electoral Bonds data.

Apart from dismissing the plea, the court also asked the SBI to furnish the data by March 12. It also warned the bank of contempt action if it fails to comply with court order.

Supreme Court has asked for details of donors & which parties have received donations.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The five-judge bench of the court, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also dismissed the contempt petition moved by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and CPM against SBI.

The bench also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, also directed the Election Commission to publish information shared by the SBI by March 15.

It is to be noted here that the SBI had sought an extension till June 30, 2024 to disclose details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties, including the date of encashment and the denomination of the electoral bond.