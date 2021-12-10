Omicron Positive Patients turn NEGATIVE Very Fast

Insight Bureau: There is a good news. At least 5 out of 7 Omicron Covid positive patients in Pune turned negative in the latest test results, signalling at a faster recovery for the new variant.

The news was confirmed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

All 6 members of the family in Pune had tested positive for Omicron Covid Variant on December 5. One of the patients had travel history to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, a new Omicron case has been detected in Dharavi slum in Mumbai, triggering some panic in the area.

However, if we believe the latest reports and analyse the trends, Omicron variant is less severe than Delta and has the faster recovery rate too.