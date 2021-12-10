No ‘Jagannath Darshan’ in Puri on Dec 31, Jan 1 & 2

Insight Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to close the Puri Srimandir on 31st December (Friday) and 1st January (Saturday) in view of Covid concerns.

Since 2nd January is a Sunday, the temple will be closed for sanitation activities. As a result, the Srimandir will be closed for three days in a row.

The decision not to allow public darshan on New Year was taken at the crucial Chhatisha Nijog meeting held today.

“The Puri Jagannath Temple will be closed for public darshan on December31, 2021, January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2022 in view of the Covid-19 protocols,” said SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar.