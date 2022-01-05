Omicron Cases rise in Odisha; Local Transmission Reported

Insight Bureau: In the biggest jump so far, Odisha on Wednesday reported 24 new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the new variant of coronavirus to 61.

Out of the 24 Omicron cases, 5 have recent travel history to foreign countries. Rest of the 19 cases are local transmission.

What must be more worrying for the State Government is that the daily Covid cases are also increasing. Odisha reported 1216 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 710 quarantine and 506 local contact cases, highest single-day tally in 5 months.

Earlier, the State Government asked the expert committee of the health department to decide the line of treatment for the Omicron variant.

A total of 2,335 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State with 653 cases followed by Delhi with 464, Karnataka 225, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154, Tamil Nadu 121 infections.