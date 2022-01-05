Amendment to Sri Jagannath Temple Act paves way for Land Settlement

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Cabinet today approved amendments to Sri Jagannath Temple Act-1954 to facilitate sale and transfer of lands and immovable property belonging to Lord Jagannath.

The amendment will remove certain restrictions therein and delegate power to officials at different levels to facilitate speedy disposal of cases relating to alienation of immovable property and lands of the centuries-old temple.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The State Cabinet gave power to different officials, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief, temple working president, temple administrator and deputy administrator, for sale and lease of lands.

Hence, the state Government’s permission will not be required for the same.