Australia win Indore Test; qualify for WTC 2023 Final

TNI Bureau: Australia registered an impressive nine-wicket win over India in the third Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday.

Australia needed 76 runs, in the final innings, to win the match. Marnus Labuschagne (28*) and Travis Head (49*) wrapped up the chase in just 18.5 overs.

Australia lost the toss and were invited to bowl first. But on a tricky Indore track, India were bowled out for just 109 as the Aussie spin combination of Nathan Lyon, Kuhnemann and Toss Murphy picked nine wickets between themselves with Lyon getting the five-wicket haul.

Australia in their first innings scored 197 runs and took a lead of only a 87-run.

Lyon once again played a massive role as he picked up a record eight-wicket haul in the second innings which restricted India to only 163.

Chasing the target of only 76 runs, the visitors finished it on the third day with the loss of only one wicket.

With the win, Australia booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final with a PCT of 68.52.