Ola CEO rubbishes reports of “merger talks’ with Uber

By Sagar Satapathy
Ola Uber Merger Talks
#NewsAlert : Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has denied the reports that claimed that Ola and Uber are reportedly in merger talks.

The reports also claimed that Ola CEO had met the Uber Executives in San Francisco.

“Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge,” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal.

