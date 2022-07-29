Ola CEO rubbishes reports of “merger talks’ with Uber

#NewsAlert : Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has denied the reports that claimed that Ola and Uber are reportedly in merger talks.

The reports also claimed that Ola CEO had met the Uber Executives in San Francisco.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge,” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal.