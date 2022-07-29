E -Bus, E-Rickshaw service kicks off in Bhubaneswar

By Sagarika Satapathy
E -Bus, E-Rickshaw service kicks off in Bhubaneswar
Insight Bureau:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged off battery-operated Buses and Rickshaws in Bhubaneswar.

In the first phase, 10 E-Buses and 50 E-Rickshaws will ferry passengers while the number of e-buses will be increased to 50 in the coming days with an aim to reduce air pollution in the city.

Emphasizing gender equality, 50% women have been appointed as guides while e-rickshaws will be driven by women and transgenders.

While there are 30 seats in each bus, the seats reserved for women are marked in pink.

It is pertinent to mention here that 255 Diesel buses are currently operating under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

E-Buses are now plying in the capital city starting with Mo Bus route numbers 9, 11, 12 and 23. People can get a free ride on 29th, 30th & 31st July, 2022, informed CRUT.

