Morning News Insight – July 30, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 981 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 166 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 259 and Khordha 150 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6632. Samples Tested – 21,203. Daily TPR – 5.05%.
🔸After Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Nuapada districts, Diarrhoea spreads to Jharsuguda district with 2 deaths.
🔸 Orissa High Court issues stay order on State Government’s notification over framing new rules for Odisha Sahitya Akademi Awards.
🔸Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off 10 e-buses & 50 e-rickshaws in Bhubaneswar. Women will constitute 50% of the guides, appointed by CRUT.
🔸Bargarh Sachetana Nagarika Committee calls for 12-hour Bargarh bandh over the death of Aditya Raj, a student of Vikash First Step School.
🔸India reports 20,408 fresh cases, 20,958 recoveries, and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,43,384.
🔸J&K: One terrorist killed as an encounter had started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district.
🔸 PM Modi to addresses at the inaugural session of first All India District Legal Services Authorities.
🔸 Delhi Government decides to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sales for six months.
🔸 Actor Rasik Dave dies in Mumbai at the age of 65 due to kidney failure.
🔸 Ola CEO dismisses reports of “merger talks” with Uber.
🔸 India beat West Indies by 68 runs in 1st T20I; take 1-0 lead in five-match series. India 190/6 in 20 overs (Rohit 64, Karthik 41*). West Indies 122/8 in 20 overs.
🔸 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urges public to stop wearing ties to save energy
🔸 A watch belonging to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler sold for a whopping $1.1 million at an auction in the US.
🔸 Brazil reports its first monkeypox-related death.
🔸7 dead in UAE floods after heavy rains.
🔸US House passes bill to ban assault-style weapon.
