Morning News Insight – July 30, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 981 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 166 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 25 9 and Khordha 150 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6632. Samples Tested – 21,203. Daily TPR – 5.05%.

🔸 After Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Nuapada districts, Diarrhoea spreads to Jharsuguda district with 2 deaths.

🔸 Orissa High Court issues stay order on State Government’s notification over framing new rules for Odisha Sahitya Akademi Awards.

🔸 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off 10 e-buses & 50 e-rickshaws in Bhubaneswar. Women will constitute 50% of the guides, appointed by CRUT.

🔸 Bargarh Sachetana Nagarika Committee calls for 12-hour Bargarh bandh over the death of Aditya Raj, a student of Vikash First Step School.

🔸 India reports 20,408 fresh cases, 20,958 recoveries, and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,43,384.

🔸 J&K: One terrorist killed as an encounter had started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district.

🔸 PM Modi to addresses at the inaugural session of first All India District Legal Services Authorities.

🔸 Delhi Government decides to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sales for six months.

🔸 Actor Rasik Dave dies in Mumbai at the age of 65 due to kidney failure.

🔸 Ola CEO dismisses reports of “merger talks” with Uber.

🔸 India beat West Indies by 68 runs in 1st T20I; take 1-0 lead in five-match series. India 190/6 in 20 overs (Rohit 64, Karthik 41*). West Indies 122/8 in 20 overs.

🔸 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urges public to stop wearing ties to save energy

🔸 A watch belonging to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler sold for a whopping $1.1 million at an auction in the US.

🔸 Brazil reports its first monkeypox-related death.

🔸 7 dead in UAE floods after heavy rains.