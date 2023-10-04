Odisha’s Javelin Star Kishore Kumar Jena Awarded ₹1.5 Crore by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneshwar: In a remarkable gesture of recognition and encouragement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of ₹1.5 crore for Odisha’s promising javelin thrower, Kishore Kumar Jena, who recently secured a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. The young athlete’s stellar performance has not only brought pride to the state but also earned him a spot at the prestigious Paris Olympics.

With an outstanding personal best of 87.54 meters, Kishore Kumar Jena showcased his exceptional talent on the international stage, clinching the silver medal at the Asian Games. His remarkable achievement has etched his name into the annals of sports history, serving as an inspiration for athletes across the nation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while commending Kishore’s dedication and determination, stated, “The award is in recognition of his stellar performance, his perseverance, and determination. I congratulate him on his victory at the Asian Games and for securing a place in the Paris Olympics. Kishore’s triumph not only reflects personal excellence but also serves as an inspiration for budding athletes across the country.”

Kishore Kumar Jena’s journey to success has been marked by hard work and relentless dedication, and his silver medal at the Asian Games is a testament to his commitment to excellence. The Chief Minister assured Kishore of the full support of the state government for his rigorous training and preparation ahead of the Paris Olympics, scheduled for the coming year.

This commendable initiative by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik underscores the government’s commitment to promoting and nurturing sporting talent in Odisha, further solidifying the state’s reputation as a hub for emerging athletes.

Kishore Kumar Jena’s achievement has not only brought honor to Odisha but also to the entire nation. His success serves as a beacon of hope for young athletes with dreams of making it big on the international stage, and his journey is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. As Kishore Kumar Jena continues to strive for greatness, the nation eagerly awaits his performance at the Paris Olympics, where he will carry the hopes and aspirations of millions.