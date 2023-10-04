Odia Boy Kishore Jena wins Silver at Asian Games; qualifies for Paris Olympics

Hangzhou, TNI Bureau : In a thrilling javelin final that showcased India’s dominance in the sport, Neeraj Chopra successfully defended his Asian Games title, while emerging talent Kishore Jena clinched the silver medal. The National Stadium in Hangzhou bore witness to an extraordinary display of Indian prowess, with Neeraj and Jena battling for the top two positions in a competitive field of 12 athletes. This remarkable achievement came just a day after Annu Rani secured the gold medal in the women’s javelin event.

Kishore Jena, who had previously made an impressive debut in the World Championships earlier in the year, kept the Olympic and World champion, Neeraj Chopra, on his toes during the final held on Wednesday, October 4.

During the competition, a moment of controversy arose when Kishore Jena’s second throw was initially deemed a foul before being correctly recognized with a white flag. Nonetheless, both athletes displayed remarkable resilience and determination, ultimately earning their spots on the podium.

At the midway point of the men’s javelin final, it was Kishore Jena who held the lead, achieving a personal best of 86.77 meters. He later outdid himself with an impressive throw of 87.54 meters. Neeraj Chopra, cheering on his teammate from the sidelines, shared in Jena’s joy at this significant milestone in his budding career. This heartwarming moment underscored Neeraj’s consistent support for his fellow athletes, as he genuinely celebrated Jena’s personal best achievement on the grandest stage.

However, Neeraj Chopra remained focused on the task at hand. He successfully defended his Asian Games title with an exceptional throw of 88.88 meters, marking his best performance of the season. This victory highlighted Neeraj’s unwavering commitment to his sport and solidified his status as a true champion.

With this thrilling victory at the Asian Games, Jena secured his ticket to the Paris Olympics scheduled to be held in 2024.