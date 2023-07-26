Odisha’s Gopalpur Beach is a Must-See Tourist Attraction

Located in the East of the Bay of Bengal, this luxurious tourist attraction is worth a visit.

Gopalpur is a town filled with colorful houses and people who enjoy seafood cuisine a little more than the rest of the Odians. Gopalpur Beach was an important port during the times of World War I, especially for seafarers during the Kalinga period. Gopalpur falls under the coastal region of the Notified Area Council on the coast of the Bay of Bengal, situated in the Ganjam district of the southern part of Odisha. Gopalpur Beach is considered to be one of the most luxurious beaches in India and is a must-see tourist attraction.

If you are a fan of rare breeds of sea creatures, then Gopalpur Beach is the perfect place for you. This place is famous for being one of the rare sites where Olive Ridley turtles nest. It is labelled as one of the bluest & cleanest beaches present in Odisha up to this day. Surrounded by an array of huge coconut and casuarina groves on a gentle sun-kissed coast, this place is a suitable destination for long & lazy weekend trips.

The clear and blue waves and the fairly isolated coast impart calming & soothing vibes to the visitors, aiding their stress and tiredness. It is said that the first-ever resort to be constructed in India was on the Gopalpur Beach coast. Build in the year 1914, The Palm Beach Resort, by Signor Maglioni to cater to his merchants and other businessmen.

Highlights of Gopalpur Beach

The sunrise and the sunsets are a spectacular & enchanting sight to witness since the beach is east facing.

It is one of the best tourist destinations to steal a moment of peace and calmness.

A stroll along the coast in the morning or at night is a perfect idea for rejuvenation for both your body & mind.

The run-down buildings around some parts of the town add to the charms of this town and lend a character of its own to this peaceful beachside town.

This is an ideal choice for people who invest their time in fun-filled aqua sports and the town hosts the annual Gopalpur Beach festival catering to the water sports for the sports lovers and sea-food enthusiasts out there.

Fun Water Rides Offered to Enjoy Your Time on The Coast

Scuba Diving

Explore the hidden beauty lying underwater on this magical beach with Gopalpur Beach’s Scuba Diving.

Wind Surfing

Ride along the waves with the wind as your guide with the exclusive windsurfing offered by Gopalpur Beach.

Paddle Boat

Immerse yourself in the beauty of this sea by paddling on a boat and breathe in the calmness of the sea. The paddle boat is the easiest, most convenient, and most enjoyable ride among the mentioned ones.

Water Scooter

Feeling adventurous and want to get an adrenaline rush? Then the water scooters offered by the beach are a perfect way to enjoy the sea in solitude as the cool breeze accompanies you.

Closing Thoughts

Not only in Odisha, but there are also various other coastal attractions in India. Such as Bagha Beach in Goa which also accommodates the some of the rare offline casinos in India like Big Daddy Goa, Juhu Beach in Mumbai, and many more. But Gopalpur got its share of some rarities, and why would anyone miss that? Get your next trip planned to Gopalpur and have a fun time.