Odisha Unlock Guidelines for August 2021 – Check Details Here

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has relaxed the restrictions and allowed the restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, theatres, bars and parks to reopen across the State from tomorrow with 50% strength. People are allowed to visit sea beaches with adherence of social distancing norms.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena Pradeep Jena on Friday said that the night curfew will remain in force across the State between 8 pm & 6 am from August 1 to September 1 however the weekend shutdown restrictions will continue in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

Shops in all Districts will remain open from 6 am to 8 pm.

All educational institutions to remain shut in the entire State. Doli, Mina bazaar and related activities won’t be allowed. No social, religious or political congregations will be allowed.

Key Announcements:

➡️ Outdoor/Indoor Shooting allowed

➡️ Weekly/Daily Market to open

➡️ Night curfew will remain in force across the State between 8 pm & 6 am

➡️ Mall will reopen

➡️ Bars, cinema halls, jatra, opera may function with 50% capacity

➡️ Sea beach & Parks will reopen

➡️ Roadside eateries allowed to do business

➡️ Dine-in allowed in Restaurants, hotels with 50% capacity

➡️ Daily and weekly haats shall remina open

➡️ Weekend shutdown restrictions will continue only in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri

➡️ Adults (18+) in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri districts will require double vaccination certificate to enter into Restaurants, Malls, Bars and Cinema halls.

➡️ District Administrations & municipal commissioners are authorised to take a call on opening of religious institutions depending on local situation.

➡️ Offering of prasad in the temple prohibited across the State.

➡️ All official meeting including business to business meetings shall be allowed with participation of maximum 100 persons and official programmes for inauguration, laying foundation stone shall be allowed with particiaption of maximum 30 persons.

➡️ All educational institutions including coaching centres shall function as per the guidelines issued by respective departments