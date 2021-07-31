India at Tokyo Olympics : July 31, 2021
Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the women's discus throw final at the Tokyo Olympics.
TNI Bureau: India had another thrilling day at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with Indian sportspersons competing in various events today.
- Kamalpreet Kaur of Lambi Assembly segment’s Kabarwala village qualified for the women’s discus throw final at the Tokyo Olympics. With a throw of 64 metres on her final try, she finished second in the qualification round. She is the first Indian woman to reach the mark at Olympics. On the other hand, fellow discuss thrower Seema Punia fails to make it to the finals.
- With a crucial 4-3 win over South Africa, India’s women’s hockey team are still keeping their hopes up for qualifying. This is an important victory for India, since it moves them ahead of Ireland in the qualification spot.
- On Saturday, Sindhu was defeated in straight games by World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-finals. In a match that lasted 40 minutes, the reigning world champion lost the first game 18-21 and was outplayed in the second game, losing 12-21. Sindhu will now play He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
- M Sreeshankar came in 13th position in his Men’s Long Jump heat at the Tokyo Olympics. He was placed in Group A and recorded a best distance of 7.69 on his first attempt.
- Anirban Lahiri finishes the day in 28th place, down four places from the previous day. He stays at -6 to par . Udayan Mane, is still in the bottom half of the leaderboard, at 55th place.
- Pooja Rani was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after losing 5-0 to Olympic bronze medalist and former World champion Li Qian of China.
- On Saturday, India’s archery campaign came to an end when Atanu Das as lost to Takaharu Furukawa of Japan, 4 – 6 in the third round of the men’s individual event.
- In the pre-quarterfinals, Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) was knocked out of the Olympics by Colombian Yuberjen Martinez.
- Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant, both Indian shooters, failed to qualify for the finals of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, finishing 15th and 33rd, respectively.
- Indian Sailors Ganapathy Kelapanda-Varun Thakkar finish 10th in Race 10, 9th in Race 11
