TNI Morning News Headlines – July 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1578 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 915 quarantine and 663 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 436 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (212), Jagatsinghpur (113), Puri (109).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 68 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Angul (8), Ganjam (7), Khordha (7), Puri (5), Balasore (5), Cuttack (4), Mayurbhanj (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,902.

➡️ As many as 72,233 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to supply required amount of fertilizers.

➡️ Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 results for Science and Commerce students will be declared today.

➡️ Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena to address people at 3.30 pm today; likely to announce new Covid guidelines for August 2021.

➡️ Private Secretary to a member of Odisha Staff Selection Commission, Biranchi Narayan Sahoo arrested by Vigilance on DA case.

India News

➡️ India reports 41,649 new COVID 19 cases, 37,291 recoveries and 593 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,16,13,993 including 4,08,920 active cases, 3,07,81,263 cured cases & 4,23,810 deaths.

➡️ A Total samples tested up to 28th July are 46,64,27,038 including 17,76,315 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 46,15,18,479 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ India’s recovery rate stands at 97.37%.

➡️ 2 Pakistani intruders were neutralized at the Indian border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on July 30.

➡️ J&K: Indian Air Force rescued 74 stranded personnel from different parts of Kishtwar.

➡️ 11 dead in separate Rain related incidents in West Bengal.

➡️ Centre urges States & UTs to carry out Special Vaccination Drive for destitute, homeless and beggars.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team pips South Africa 4-3 in a thrilling encounter, stays alive in quarterfinal race.

➡️ Kamalpreet Kaur becomes the 1st ever Indian woman to breach the qualification mark in discus throw at the Olympics; she has qualified for women’s discus throw final.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: World No. 1 Boxer Amit Panghal bows out in Round of 16 after losing to Colombia’s Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez.

➡️ Archery: Atanu Das loses to Furukawa in Pre-Quarters.

➡️ BCCI considering replacements for Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav for England Tests.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 197.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.20 Million.

➡️ Joe Biden nominates Rashad Hussain as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

➡️ US lawmakers introduce bill to end guest worker program for foreign students on F-1 visa.

➡️ Israel accuses Iran over deadly oil tanker attack.