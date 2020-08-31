Odisha Unlock 4.0: No Weekend Shutdown; No Night Curfew

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has announced Unlock 4.0 Guidelines, extending the lockdown in Containment Zones till September 30, 2020. The Weekend Shutdown has been lifted across the State. There will be no Night Curfew in the State from September 1, 2020.

No local lockdown would be imposed in areas outside the Containment Zones without the consultation with the Central Government. Central approval will be sought for any restrictions on mobility, congregation, operation of shops and establishments, offices and other activities.

The State Government has imposed certain restrictions on various activities during the Unlock 4.0.

What’s Not Permitted during Unlock 4.0:

👉 Religious Places/Places of Worship for Public to remain closed.

👉 International Air Travel of Passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

👉 Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Complexes, Theatres, Auditoriums, Assembly Halls and Similar places to remain closed. However, Open Air Theatres will be allowed to open from 21st September.

👉 Social, Political, Sports, Entertainment, Academic, Cultural, Religious Functions and other large congregations remain prohibited.

👉 Schools, Colleges, Universities, other Educational Training/Coaching institutions, Anganwadis etc. to remain closed till the end of Puja Vacation in the month of October 2020.

👉 Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

What’s Permitted:

👉 Restaurants in the State will be allowed to open following the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Union Health Ministry and State Health Department.

👉 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work in areas outside the Containment Zones with effect from 21st September.

👉 Conduct of Examinations, Evaluation and other administration activities.

👉 Online/Distance learning shall continue as permitted.

👉 Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, ITIs and other registered Training Centres.

👉 Inter-State and Intra-State Passenger Bus Services allowed from September 1, 2020.