Odisha records 4053 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 608 from Rayagada

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 4053 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 77286. With this Odisha achieved a record number of recoveries for eight days in a row.

A record number of 608 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Rayagada today followed by Cuttack (468), Khordha (370), Jajapur (339), Ganjam (233) and Sundargarh (217).

While Odisha has so far reported 103536 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 29758.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 31

➡️4053 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 31.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 77286.

➡️ New Recoveries – Rayagada (608), Cuttack (468), Khordha (370), Jajapur (339), Ganjam (233), Sundargarh (217), Koraput (175), Bhadrak (172), Kalahandi (165), Puri (144), Nayagarh (141), Mayurbhanj (128), Malkangiri (120), Bargarh (100), Sambalpur (92), Balasore (83), Kandhamal (79), Dhenkanal (66), Bolangir (62), Nabarangpur (52), Kendrapara (50), Gajapati (48), Jagatsinghpur (35), Jharsuguda (35), Keonjhar (29), Deogarh (13), Sonepur (13), Nuapada (9), Boudh (6) and Angul (1).