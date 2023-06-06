Odisha Train Tragedy: DNA Testing Process underway at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

In the wake of the devastating train accident in Odisha, authorities have turned to DNA testing to identify the victims and provide closure to their grieving families.

The DNA testing process is currently underway at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar, where experts are working tirelessly to match DNA samples with the remains recovered from the accident site.

A team of forensic experts, geneticists, and pathologists have been assembled to process the DNA samples collected from the accident site, as well as from the family members of the missing individuals. 101 bodies are yet to be identified while 278 people died in the tragedy.

The authorities have established a dedicated helpline and support services for the families affected by the tragedy. Family members who are not able to identify the body can please contact +918280346629 for DNA testing at AIIMS.

They are working closely with AIIMS Bhubaneswar to keep the families informed about the progress of the DNA testing and provide them with the necessary counseling and support during this distressing time.