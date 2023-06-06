CM Naveen announces Rs 1.95 Cr ex gratia for 39 Train Tragedy Victims from Odisha

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: In a tragic incident, a deadly train accident in Balasore that resulted in the loss of 275 lives. The authorities have so far identified 39 individuals from Odisha among the deceased passengers. The Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, announced that immediate measures are being taken to extend support to the affected families during this difficult time.

Earlier in the day, in a significant gesture, the Chief Minister announced that Rs 1.95 crore has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as ex-gratia for each deceased passenger. This financial aid aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by the bereaved families and help them in their time of mourning.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Among the identified victims, 14 hailed from Balasore District, while 9 belonged to Mayurbhanj. Additionally, 8 passengers were from Bhadrak, 3 from Cuttack, and 2 from Jajpur, Khordha 2, Keonjhar 1. The communities in these regions are now grappling with the grief and shock caused by this devastating incident.

Addressing the situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the accident. He vowed to provide assistance and support to help them cope with this tragic loss.