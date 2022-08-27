Odisha to get new 36 New Police Stations

Insight Bureau: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal to open 36 new police stations in the state in view of the increased population and administrative needs. The Chief Minister has ordered to make these police stations operational soon.

The newly opened police stations are – Bagedia and Gopalprasad in Angul, Gopalpur and Anantpur in Baleswar, Bargarh Rural in Bargarh, Nimkhandi in Brahampur, Laxmijore and Agalpur in Balangir, Sharapada in Baudar, Meitri Bihar in Bhubaneswar Commissionerate, Manyabandh, Jodum and Bhadreshwar in Cuttack Rural, Laimura in Deogarh, Mahabir Road in Dhenkanal, Beguniapada and Kotinda in Ganjam, Krishnanandpur in Jagatsinghpur, Alkund, Brahmabarda and Dasarathpur in Jajpur, Airport Police Station in Jharsuguda, Karlapat in Kalahandi.

All these new stations have been created by division of existing stations and up-gradation of funds. For these new stations, 563 new posts have been created at various levels from inspector to constable. The Chief Minister has expressed hope that the efforts of Odisha Police will be strengthened in providing better police services to the people due to the establishment of these 36 new police stations.