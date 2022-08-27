Air India to restore salary of employees to pre-Covid levels

Insight Bureau: TheAir India authorities have announced that the salary earned by their employees will be increased once again. According to the CEO and Managing Director of Air India, the salaries of the staff are scheduled to be restored from September 1.

Due to the Covid situation, the aviation authority had reduced the salaries of all staff. After the takeover of the airline by Tata, it has been announced to increase the salary of the employees.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Due to the lack of passengers, the aviation authorities were running at a loss. As a result, the salaries of the staff were reduced. Indigo plans to bring back the salaries of its pilots to pre-Covid levels from November.

Ashim Mittra wrote to pilots in an email that, “Our aim has been to constantly revisit our salary and remuneration and reinstate them to pre-Covid levels. Keeping that in mind, I am pleased to announce a further 6% reinstatement of salaries effective 1st September, 2022 and the remaining 6% shall be reinstated on 1st November, 2022 as we all welcome the festival of lights. These reinstatements will bring your salaries at par with pre-Covid level”.