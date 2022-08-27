Neeraj Chopra becomes 1st Indian to win Lausanne Diamond League Title

Insight Bureau: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra made an impressive comeback from injury on Friday, scripting history at the Lausanne Diamond League (August 26). Chopra won the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League Meeting, becoming the first Indian to do so. So far this season, the Indian javelin champion had an outstanding season.

Chopra appeared primed and ready to defend his Commonwealth Games title after winning silver at the World Athletics Championships earlier this year. He was forced to withdraw from the Games due to a pelvic injury sustained during the World Championships final.

Chopra made a stunning comeback in the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, winning with a strong throw of 89.08m in his first attempt. He then went on to throw 85.18m on his second attempt before passing on his third. He fouled on his fourth attempt, passed on his fifth, and finished with an 80.04m throw on his final attempt.

He became the first Indian javelin thrower and, after Vikas Gowda, the second athlete to finish in the top three at a Diamond League meet. Gowda was placed second in Diamond League meets in New York and Doha in 2012 and 2014, respectively.