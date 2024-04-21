Odisha declares Summer Vacation for Schools from April 25

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government today announced summer vacation from April 25 for all schools in view of the severe heat wave condition across the State, informed the I & PR Department of the State government.

As per the notification issued by the department, morning classes will be held from 6.30 AM to 10.30 AM in all schools from April 22 to till April 24 due to rising temperatures and thereafter summer vacation would begin for all the government, government-aided and privates schools across the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, all the teaching activities for the teachers will be carried out under the direct supervision of the elementary education director, secondary education director and higher education director during the vacation period.

It is to be noted here that the maximum day temperature in the State has started to has crossed 45 degrees Celsius in some parts of the state. Yesterday, Boudh and Baripada recorded a maximum day temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius each.