Odisha student shines at NEET-UG with AIR 39

TNI Bureau: Priya Somadutta Nayak of Bhubaneswar has become the state topper of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) with an all India rank 39. The NEET-UG results were declared on Wednesday, 7th September.

Priya Somadutta Nayak who has completed his XII from SAI International School, Bhubaneswar scored 705 out of 720 in the entrance test.

With 99.997 percentile he has managed to grab a spot among the top 50 rank holders.

On the other hand, 20 children from underprivileged families in Odisha have cracked the NEET examination with the help provided to them by a charitable organisation in fulfilling their dreams to become doctors.

Of the 20 entrance crackers, 15 are set to get admission in MBBS course while five others are eligible for BDS course.