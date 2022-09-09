NEET-UG 2022 Results Out

TNI Bureau: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 results. With AIR-39, Priya Somadutta Nayak leads the way from Odisha. Tanishka from Rajasthan took first place out of 17.64 lakh candidates.

The final answer key has also been released by NTA. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The NEET UG 2022 results will be accessible at neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. Last week, the NEET 2022 provisional answer key was released. Candidates had until September 2 to file objections to the answer key. This year, over 18 lakh candidates took the NEET UG 2022 exam. The NEET 2022 examination was held at 3570 different locations across the country, including 14 cities outside of India.

Number of candidates who secured 50th percentile