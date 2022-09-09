Dutee Chand to enter popular dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10’

TNI Bureau: Sprinter Dutee Chand is all set to make her debut in the popular dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’. The show’s makers have expressed their excitement over an athlete showing her dance moves to the world.

Speaking about her new avatar, Dutee said: “I have never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers”.

“Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me. I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether”, she added.

Notably, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, is a popular dance reality show, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, and hosted by Maniesh Paul. It airs on Colors.