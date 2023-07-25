Odisha Signs MoU with University of California, Berkeley to Enhance Research Ecosystems

Palo Alto/Bhubaneswar – TNI Bureau: The Government of Odisha delegation, which is on an official visit to Silicon Valley, today made significant strides in enhancing the state’s research ecosystem by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. The agreement focuses on cooperation in various areas, including research, impact assessment of schemes, entrepreneurship, and exchange of academic publications.

Under this collaboration, the Government of Odisha and UC Berkeley will jointly work on research projects and organize conferences and workshops. A notable highlight of the MoU is the plan to train approximately 1,000 researchers in high-tech areas. Additionally, the partnership aims to foster ties with UC Berkeley’s esteemed alumni network to explore further opportunities for collaboration on various initiatives.

The initial phase of cooperation will see the launch of pilot projects in crucial sectors such as Disaster Management and Climate Control, Healthcare, Fintech, and Agriculture. Furthermore, partnerships in emerging-tech areas, such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and generative AI within the governance system, hold the potential to revolutionize public service delivery mechanisms.

In an address, Shri Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of Electronics & Information Technology (E&IT), expressed optimism about the myriad possibilities for cooperation, knowledge sharing, and research, which are poised to yield immense benefits for both Odisha and UC Berkeley.

Smt. Anu Garg, Development Commissioner of Odisha, emphasized the significance of the MoU in bolstering the state’s research and development ecosystem and driving its progress forward.

Secretary 5T, Shri VK Pandian, highlighted the transformative journey of Odisha under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik, and underscored how the MoU would further support the state’s ongoing growth.

Continuing the fruitful visit to Silicon Valley, the Odisha delegation met with Frost & Sullivan, a prominent global consulting and advisory firm. Frost & Sullivan expressed its intention to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bhubaneswar. This CoE aims to create a growth-oriented environment that will attract investors, entrepreneurs, academicians, and students, all in partnership with industries, to accelerate the state’s development.

An essential aspect of this collaboration is the facilitation of training programs in technological areas for over 50,000 youth in remote locations and villages. This endeavor is expected to significantly boost employment opportunities and skill development in the region.

The meeting with Mr. Yusuf Jamal, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Skyworks Solutions Inc., was also a major highlight. Skyworks Solutions, a prominent electronics leader, expressed its interest in making its first investment in India. The Odisha delegation briefed Mr. Jamal on Odisha’s recently approved “Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy 2023.”

In a bid to strengthen technological advancements in the state, the delegation invited Skyworks Solutions to visit Odisha and explore the possibility of establishing an R&D facility.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Odisha looks forward to forging these collaborations and fostering innovation to propel the state’s growth in the coming years. The partnerships with UC Berkeley, Frost & Sullivan, and Skyworks Solutions hold great promise for advancing Odisha’s position as a hub for research, technology, and economic development.