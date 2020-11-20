Odisha Govt signs MoU with PMSRF to extend free Cardiac Treatment of Children

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for extension of free cardiac treatment services to the poor and needy Children of Odisha for next two years at Satya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad.

The hospital was roped in on November 18, 2018, for providing free treatment to the children of Odisha with cardiac ailments.

As per the agreement, Odisha Government identifies and bears transportation cost of ailing children.

Till now, 1,019 children have undergone cardiac surgery and cured of their heart ailments. All the services are provided free of cost.

The next batch of children with cardiac ailments will be sent for treatment soon after the COVID-19 pandemic situation will stabilize.