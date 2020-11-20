TNI Morning News Headlines – November 20, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 757 Covid-19 cases including 436 quarantine and 321 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 312545 including 302796 recoveries & 8088 active cases.

👉 Angul reported 75 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (70) and Cuttack (67).

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Sundargarh and 3 from Cuttack. Toll mounts to 1608.

👉 Nandapur CDPO suspended by Koraput Collector in bribery case.

👉 Odisha Assembly Winter Session begins from today.

👉 Police begins investigation in Puri custodial death.

👉 Two Odia researchers, Dr. Sanjeev K Sahoo and Dr. Amaresh C. Panda working with the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar among top 2% global scientists.

👉 Odisha Govt signs MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation to provide cardiac therapy to children for free.

India News

👉 6 Children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh after their car rammed a truck on the highway.

👉 India reports 45,882 new COVID-19 cases & 584 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 90,04,366 including 4,43,794 active cases, 84,28,410 cured cases & 1,32,162 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,95,91,786 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 19th November. Of these, 10,83,397 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 MiG-29Ks of Indian Navy & F-18s of US Navy carried out simulated attacks on the surface force during multilateral naval exercise ‘Malabar 2020′ in the Arabian Sea & Indian Ocean.

👉 6 dead after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur.

👉 Oxford COVID vaccine should be available for healthcare workers, elderly people in India by around Feb 2021 and for general public by April.

👉 India achieved United Nations’ sustainable development goal of having toilets in every house by 2030 eleven years ahead of target: Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

👉 Delhi reports 7,546 fresh COVID-19 cases, 98 more fatalities in 24 hours.

👉 PM Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan.

👉 Sensex opens 130 points up, currently trading at 43,725 points with a gain of 125 points.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases top 56.8 million.