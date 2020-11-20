Congress forms committees on Economy, Foreign Affairs, National Security

TNI Bureau: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted three committees to consider and discuss issues and policies related to economy, foreign affairs and national security.

According to a press release issued by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary, AICC, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will head all the three committees.

Apart from Singh, the committee on economic affairs will have former Union Ministers P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh as its convener.

The committee of foreign affairs will have Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid and Lok Sabha member from Koraput, Saptagiri Ulaka, with Salman Khurshid as its convener.

Similarly, the committee on national security will have leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Veerappa Moily, Vincent H Pala and V Vaithilingam, with Pala as its convener.