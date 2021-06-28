TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 3319 new Covid cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State goes breached 5% mark again. 3578 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

There is no respite for people in Khordha and Cuttack districts, which continue to report high number of Covid cases. Cases went up in Balasore district today.

Odisha Covid Analysis – June 28, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 3319

🔶 New Deaths – 43

🔶 New Recoveries – 3578

🔶 Samples Tested – 66,109 (68,335 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 5.02% (4.99% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (50+ Districts) – Cuttack (566), Khordha (440), Balasore (397), Mayurbhanj (199), Jajpur (194), Puri (175), Bhadrak (163), Kendrapara (134), Jagatsinghpur (130), Angul (116), Nayagarh (111), Malkangiri (71), Dhenkanal (69), Keonjhar (65), Koraput (59).

🔶 New Deaths – Khordha (9), Bargarh (5), Puri (5), Nayagarh (5), Sundargarh (4), Bhadrak (3), Ganjam (3), Cuttack (3), Dhenkanal (2), Keonjhar (1), Mayurbhanj (1), Balasore (1), Sambalpur (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,36,20,526

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 903,789

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 867,402

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 32,404

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 3930