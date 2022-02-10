Odisha Schools to resume offline classes for Std. 1 to 7 from Feb 28; Check Details

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government has revised its plan to reopen schools for offline classes for Standard 1 to 7 from February 28 instead of February 14 in adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Due to long 2-year closure of the school, the decision was made to provide a better education environment with cleanliness and minor repairs.

However, all teachers should come to school and ensure cleaning and sanitization of the campus, the letter said.

School Reopening Guidelines:

➡️ Physical classes for students of classes 1 to 7 will start from February 28 instead of Feb 14.

➡️ Decision was taken for cleanliness and minor repairing of schools.

➡️ Online teachings will continue as before.

➡️ All Teachers should come to school and ensure cleaning and sanitization of the campus.

➡️ Several school campuses will be used as polling stations which may pose risk of Covid-19 infection.

➡️ Many teaching staff of schools are engaged in polling related works.