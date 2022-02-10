A Tribute to Madan Mohan Mohanty – Man with a Difference

Insight Bureau: Former IAS Officer Madan Mohan Mohanty’s demise has left everyone in shock. Madan had recovered from COVID-19 in January this year and breathed his last due to cardiac arrest recently. He was 76.

Madan was one of the few bureaucrats in Odisha like former chief secretary R.N. Das who were committed to safeguard interests of the people of Odisha .

The 1968-batch Odisha-cadre IAS officer represented Odisha in 25 Ranji Trophy matches and captained the state team in 9 matches. He was a right-arm batsman and right-arm off-breaker bowler and scored one century and six half-centuries in his Ranji career.

Madan was also known for his honesty and efficiency as an I.A.S. officer and had never bowed down before any political bosses nor had he cared to succumb to any pressure by the powerful politicians. He had never denied justice to any deserving persons .

Madan was very kind hearted and and had offered his personal building free of rent to the family of reputed media person Bankim Chandra Das after his sudden demise. He was an officer without vanity and was very judicious in taking decision .

Madan will be remembered as the boldest, honest administrator in the history of Odisha forever.