Janhavi Smiles Again, thanks to Odisha-Mo Parivar

Insight Bureau: Odisha-Mo Parivar, which works with the objective of serving 4.5 crore Odias across the globe, leaves no stones unturned to bring smile to the faces of people in distress.

And, what else gives you more joy and satisfaction than helping a kid smile again? Three-year-old Janhavi Oram, who was suffering from muscle atrophy in the lungs, smiled when she was discharged from hospital after fighting against the odds for 5 long months.

Whether documentation procedures for enrolling the patient under BSKY Scheme or ensuring proper treatment and monitoring her health conditions round the clock, Odisha-Mo Parivar stood rock solid behind the kid and her family members.

When she was discharged from KIMS, Bhubaneswar on February 9, 2022, the Team Odisha-Mo Parivar stepped in again at 3 AM in the night and made logistical arrangements to send her back to her native place in Rourkela.

Janhavi as well as parents will never forget the unconditional, selfless service provided by Odisha-Mo Parivar when they needed it the most.