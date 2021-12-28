Odisha Schools to resume offline classes for Standard 1 to 5 from January; Check Details

Insight Bureau: In a big mental relief for parents and students, Odisha Government has decided to reopen Classes for primary school students from standard 1 to 5 from January 3, with strict Covid-19 protocols.

With the decline in fresh COVID-19 cases in the State, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday informed that the State Government has decided to resume physical mode of teaching in 27,000 schools in the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, in 1-10 nodal schools where the summative exam for class 10 students has been scheduled, the physical classes will resume from January 10, 2022.

The classes for 1 to 5 will be held between 9 AM and 12 PM. Instead of mid-day meals, the children will be provided with dry-ration, the Minister said.