Dream to come true; Malkangiri to get Airport soon

Insight Bureau: In a huge relief to people residing in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri District, Odisha Government is now in process to finalise a project for building an Airport in Malkangiri district.

As per the initial plan, the State Government is planning to set up an Airport on 234 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. Odisha Government has also plan to bear expenses for this project.

In this regard, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has completed the Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) survey for the project. The project is expected to be completed within 2 years.

Once constructed, the airstrip will provide better connectivity, health facility to the district and will be used by the security forces for combating Maoist activities.