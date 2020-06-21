English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Corona cases top 4 lakh in India; 15,413 +Ve cases in 24 hours

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau: India saw new record of 15,413 Covid cases in single day, taking the country’s total tally to 4,10,461.

Positive cases in India crossed 4 Lakh, stands at 4,10,461 including 169451 active cases, 227756 cured/discharged/migrated & 13254 deaths.

While the death toll mounted to 13,254 in India, of these 306 died in the last 24 hours.

Related Posts

Gajapati urges CM Naveen Patnaik to move SC on Puri Ratha…

Odia Doctor Ashwini Kumar Pratap dies of COVID-19 in Delhi

India Corona Updates (June 21)

➡️ 15,413 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours
➡️ 13,925 patients recover
➡️ 306 new deaths reported

➡️ Total +VE Cases rise to 4,10,461
➡️ Active Cases: 169451
➡️ Recovered: 227756
➡️ Deaths: 13,254

 

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!