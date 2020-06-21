Corona cases top 4 lakh in India; 15,413 +Ve cases in 24 hours

TNI Bureau: India saw new record of 15,413 Covid cases in single day, taking the country’s total tally to 4,10,461.
Positive cases in India crossed 4 Lakh, stands at 4,10,461 including 169451 active cases, 227756 cured/discharged/migrated & 13254 deaths.
While the death toll mounted to 13,254 in India, of these 306 died in the last 24 hours.
