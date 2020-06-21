Corona cases top 4 lakh in India; 15,413 +Ve cases in 24 hours

TNI Bureau: India saw new record of 15,413 Covid cases in single day, taking the country’s total tally to 4,10,461.

India Corona Updates (June 21)

➡️ 15,413 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours

➡️ 13,925 patients recover

➡️ 306 new deaths reported

➡️ Total +VE Cases rise to 4,10,461

➡️ Active Cases: 169451

➡️ Recovered: 227756

➡️ Deaths: 13,254