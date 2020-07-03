Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 561 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day spike of 561 fresh Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 8106 including 2567 active cases, 5502 cured/discharged/ & 29 deaths.

Of the 561new cases, 425 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 136 are local cases.

Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 283 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,850 and death toll to 17 in the Dist.

Cuttack reported 81 covid-19 cases followed by Rayagada 76 cases.

With this Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload on Friday crossed 8 thousand mark.

A total of 6851 samples were tested today.