India reports highest single-day spike of 20,903 new COVID-19 cases

TNI Bureau: India registered 379 deaths and highest single-day spike of 20,903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this positive cases in India stand at 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll in the country rose to 18,213 with 379 new deaths.

The total number of samples tested up to July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday.