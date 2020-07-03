Disaster Resilient Power Supply in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar by Dec 2020

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has decided to set up an advanced disaster-resilient power supply system in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack by December 2020.

Underground cabling work will be done under this new system which will meet electrical load demand up to 1300 MW and ensure 24×7 uninterrupted quality power supply at all voltage levels. The system should be developed which can withstand wind speed of 300 km per hour.

Through this project, the entire power transmission and distribution system will be upgraded with the installation of 20 new sub-stations of various capacities and more than 10 lakh consumers will benefit in the new system.

The cost of the project has been estimated around Rs 1600 crore.

As per the report, around 90% of the scheduled works have been completed.