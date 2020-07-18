607 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; 279 in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 607 COVID-19 recovered cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 11,938.

A record number of 279 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Jajpur (84), Khurdha (50) and Cuttack (42).

While Odisha has so far reported 16, 701 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 5,259.

➡️607 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 18.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 11,938.

➡️ New Recoveries –Ganjam (279), Jajpur (84), Khurdha (50) and Cuttack (42), Keonjhar (23), Malkangiri (21), Puri (15), Sundergarh (15), Mayurbhanj (12), Baragarh (11), Koraput (9), Kandhamal (8), Jagatsinghpur (7), Angul (6), Balasore (6), Nabarangpur (6), Bhadrak(5), Gajapati (3), Kendrapara (2), Sambalpur (2) and Dhenkanal (1).