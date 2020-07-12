Odisha reports 595 New Covid-19 Cases; 3 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 3 deaths and 595 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of Corona cases in the State to 13121, including 4677 active cases and 8360 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 595 new cases, 394 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 201 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 3 deaths and 230 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 death toll in Ganjam has gone up to 39.

👉 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported today – all 3 from Ganjam. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 64. The new deceased cases have been identified as M 56, M 50 and M 65.

👉 Two deaths due to other than COVID have been reported from Khordha District, taking the toll to 20 in the State – a 50-year old Male of Khordha district from Head Injury (polytrauma) & a 57-year old Male of Bhubaneswar from Acute Encephalomyelitis.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Jajpur (97), Khordha (76), Koraput (44), Malkangiri (36) and Gajapati (20).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (230), Jajpur (97), Khordha (76), Koraput (44), Malkangiri (36), Gajapati (20), Mayurbhanj (14), Balasore (11), Bhadrak (11), Cuttack (11), Puri (10), Sundargarh (8), Jagatsinghpur (5), Nayagarh (5), Kalahandi (4), Keonjhar (3), Bargarh (3), Kendrapara (2), Rayagada (2), Sambalpur (2), Balangir (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 3 [Ganjam 3]

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 2 (Khordha 2)

➡️ New Recoveries – 388