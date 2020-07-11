Former Indian Cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests Positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Former Indian Opener Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The 72-year-old Chetan Chauhan is also a a Minister in Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet.

Chetan Chauhan’s family members are also undergoing COVID-19 tests. Chauhan is the second former International Cricketer to test positive for Coronavirus after Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi.

Chetan Chauhan has played 40 Tests and 7 ODIs for India. He played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi. He was elected twice to Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998. He became a Minister in Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet in 2017.