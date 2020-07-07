Odisha reports 571 new Covid-19 cases; 4 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported the highest single-day spike of 571 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 10,097 including 3557 active cases and 6486 recovered ones.

Of the 571 new cases, 403 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 168 are local cases.

4 more COVID deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours – 3 from Ganjam (M 70, M 60, M 53) and another from Cuttack district (M, 48). While the Corona death toll in Odisha has gone up to 42, fatality count in Ganjam has risen to 24.

Two deaths due to other than COVID have been reported from Cuttack (M, 80) and Mayurbhanj (M, 45). Both were suffering from Cancer. Deaths due to other than COVID have risen to 12.

Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 273 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Gajapati (56), Sundargarh (51), Khordha (37), Cuttack (29) and Balasore (28).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (273), Gajapati (56), Sundargah (51), Khordha (37), Cuttack (29), Balasore (28), Jagatsinghpur (17), Jajpur (16), Mayurbhanj (14), Rayagada (10), Keonjhar (7), Nabarangpur (7), Sambalpur (6), Balangiri (5), Puri (4), Angul (4), Kendrapara (3), Bhadrak (1), Dhenkanal (1), Jharsuguda (1), Nayagarh (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 4 (Ganjam 3, Cuttack 1).

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 2 (Cuttack 1, Mayurbhanj 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 262