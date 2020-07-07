Covid-19 Death Toll in India crosses 20000 Mark

TNI Bureau: India reported 22,252 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours along with 467 deaths. With this, Covid death toll in India has risen to 20,160.

The CoronaVirus positive cases in the country has crossed 7 lakh mark. India took just 5 days to reach 6 lakh to 7 lakh cases. Same number of days were taken to reach from 5 lakh to 6 lakh too.

Covid-19 positive cases in India now stand at 719,755. There are 259,557 active cases, while 439,948 have recovered so far. Death toll in the country has gone up to 20,160.

India has tested 1,02,11,092 samples up to July 6 out of which 2,41,430 samples were tested on Monday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 9026 deaths, followed by Delhi (3115), Gujarat (1961) and Tamil Nadu (1571).

Maharashtra has so far reported 211,987 Covid positive cases. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with 114,978 cases. With 100,823 cases, Delhi is placed third.