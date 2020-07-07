India must focus on Lhasa to counter China

By Marshal Panda (Sambalpur): The political boundary and strategic boundary of a nation are different. During the British days it was an arch stretching, Singapore -Lhasa – Afghanistan – Aden.

If Indian arms have to meet China, it has to be beyond Lhasa and not near Ladakh. Situation for independence of Tibet has to be created. It will have a cascading effect.

Also we must enable nations on the Chinese periphery to pinch China. Four years ago, it was decided to supply Brahmos missile systems to Vietnam. It is yet to fructify.

Philippines is interested. Let’s hasten the process . relationship with Taiwan has to be taken to new heights. Let’s not forget that Enemy can not wait for our policy to move.