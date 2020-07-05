India reports 24850 New Covid-19 Positive Cases

TNI Bureau: India registered a highest single-day spike of 24,850 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours along with 613 deaths – a massive jump.

Positive cases stand at 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases and 4,09,083 cured/discharged/migrated cases. Death toll in the country has gone up to 19,268.

The total number of samples tested up to July 4 is 97,89,066 of which 2,48,934 samples were tested on Friday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 8671 deaths, followed by Delhi (3004), Gujarat (1926) and Tamil Nadu (1450).

The Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 200,000 mark to 200,064. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with 107,001 cases followed by Delhi (97,200).