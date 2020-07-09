Odisha reports 4 new Covid-19 Deaths; Toll rises to 52

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths today – 3 from Ganjam, 1 from Bhadrak. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 52.

👉 The deceased have been identified as F 65, M 58, M 63 (Ganjam District) and M 58 (Bhadrak District). All of them had Diabetes and other ailments.

👉 Two deaths due to other than COVID has been reported from Bhadrak and Keonjhar districts, taking the toll to 15. They have been identified as Male, 42 (Keonjhar) with Cancer of hard palate and Female, 88 (Bhadrak) due to Pyrexia with acute kidney injury and metabolic acidosis.

👉 577 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported across Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 11,201 including 4128 active cases and 7006 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 577 new cases, 416 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 161 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 260 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Death Toll in Ganjam has risen to 30.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Sundargarh (83), Khordha (56), Keonjhar (48), Balasore (30).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (260), Sundargarh (83), Khordha (56), Keonjhar (48), Balasore (30), Gajapati (17), Cuttack (14), Mayurbhanj (14), Jajpur (9), Angul (7), Jagatsinghpur (7), Koraput (6), Puri (5), Boudh (5), Dhenkanal (4), Kendrapara (3), Sambalpur (3), Bhadrak (2), Jharsuguda (1), Kandhamal (1), Malkangiri (1), Nayagarh (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 4 (Ganjam 3, Bhadrak 1).

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 2 (Bhadrak 1, Keonjhar 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 303