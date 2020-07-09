TNI Bureau: With the detection of 487 Coronavirus deaths on July 8, the Covid-19 Death Toll in the country has gone up to 21,129. The mortality rate in India stands at 2.75% – one of the lowest in the world.

Maharashtra reported the maximum number of deaths at 198 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu (64), Karnataka (54), Delhi (48) in the last 24 hours. Odisha reported 4 more deaths to join the dubious list of 50+ Covid-19 deaths in the country.

Maharashtra leads the chart with 9,448 COVID-19 deaths so far. Kerala, which reported the first COVID-19 case in India on January 30, 2020, has managed to keep the Coronavirus fatality count in the state at 28.

List of Indian States with 50+ COVID-19 Deaths:

👉 Maharashtra – 9448

👉 Delhi – 3213

👉 Gujarat – 1994

👉 Tamil Nadu – 1700

👉 Uttar Pradesh – 845

👉 West Bengal – 827

👉 Madhya Pradesh – 629

👉 Rajasthan – 489

👉 Karnataka – 471

👉 Telangana – 324

👉 Haryana – 282

👉 Andhra Pradesh – 264

👉 Punjab – 178

👉 Jammu & Kashmir – 149

👉 Bihar – 100

👉 Odisha – 52 (+15 Deaths due to other than COVID)